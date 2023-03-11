Union Minister Jitendra Singh reviews progress on mega projects in J-K's Doda

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday chaired a review meeting to assess progress on mega development projects being executed under National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) in Doda. District Development Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, presented an overview of achievements and progress recorded by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) (GREF) and NHIDCL in creating and augmenting road infrastructure in Doda and Kishtwar districts.

NHPC authorities also gave detailed project-wise information to the Union Minister about their projects. It was informed that the hydroelectric project (HEP) Keru shall be ready for commissioning by 2024, while HEP Kwar and HEP Pakal Dal shall be ready by 2026 and 2027 respectively. Union Minister reviewed Sudhmahadev Dranga Tunnel, Goha- Khalleni road, Khaleni- Khanbal road, Khaleni Tunnel and Sangpura- Vailo tunnel being executed under NHIDCL.

Jitendra Singh, while responding to the demand of local representatives regarding allocation of employment in the mega projects for local youth, directed DC Kishtwar Devansh Yadav to ensure that all get their due share in employment in all the government projects under NHPC and NHIDCL. He reiterated that it is the endeavour of the present government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to trickle down the benefits of all the centrally sponsored schemes to the deserved lot and to the last person in the queue.

Union Minister asked the executing agencies and the local administration to redouble their efforts, use the latest technology and work in coordination to meet the expectations of the public. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)