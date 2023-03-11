Odisha CM Patnaik's secy reviews welfare projects in Sundargarh

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Secretary (5T) VK Pandian reviewed different development and welfare projects in Sundargarh district on Saturday. The '5T' stands team work, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit.

Pandian visited Gurundia, Bonai, Koira and Biramitrapur Blocks of Sundergarh district on Saturday. He visited Government (SSD) Girls' High School, Gurundia and discussed with the officials and teachers on the implementation of 5T School Transformation projects. He then visited the SSD Higher Secondary School and Panchayat Higher Secondary School of Gurundia and interacted with the students at both places.

He instructed the District Administration to complete the 5T School Transformation work at the earliest and to make a master plan for the development for the school-hostel complex at Higher Secondary School. Pandian further reviewed the progress of the construction site of Biju Setu at Tumkela. The project has been implemented by the Rural Works Division, Rourkela and 40,000 people will be benefitted from this project.

The Secretary then visited Baneswar Temple, Bonai and offered prayers. Later he interacted with Sevayats and other stakeholders and took suggestions from them on various aspects of the transformation of the temple and asked the District Administration to prepare a proposal. Pandian interacted with the members of the Mission Shakti Group and enquired about the benefits they are getting and shortcomings if any and on the implementation of the project.

5T Secretary Pandian visited Sub-Divisional Hospital, Bonai and interacted with the doctors and staff there. He visited the wards and interacted with the patients of the hospital and enquired about the facilities being provided by the hospital. Pandian visited the Hockey training centre at Bonai and interacted with the players.Later he visited the Biju Park of Bonai to see the development works and discussed various developmental aspects of the park. He asked the district administration to take the necessary steps to develop a serene atmosphere inside the park.

He also visited the Government High School, Baidpali, Bonai and interacted with the teachers and students on different beneficial educational activities being provided by the school administration and asked the District Administration to make a detailed plan on development of school infrastructure and educational initiatives. During his visit to Gopabandhu High School of Koira, Pandian discussed with the officials regarding completion of different incomplete projects and asked the district administration to complete the ongoing work at the earliest.

He then visited the Degree College, Koira and interacted with the faculty and students. He asked the college authorities to provide all necessary educational infrastructure at the college for all-round development. He then reviewed the construction work as well as the infrastructure set-up at ITI, Koira.

Further, the Secretary, 5T visited the site of the proposed Smart Park at Biramitrapur. He discussed with the district authorities the modalities and different aspects of the proposed smart park. He then visited the proposed Urban Area Water Body Rejuvenation Project at Biramitrapur. The project is expected to augment the rejuvenation of different waterbodies in the locality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)