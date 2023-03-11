Left Menu

Manipur CM chairs meeting with ministers concerning protection of reserved forests

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday chaired a meeting with the Council of Ministers and deliberated on various issues concerning the protection of the reserved forests, which are guarded and announced under the jurisdiction of the Central Government.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday chaired a meeting with the Council of Ministers and deliberated on various issues concerning the protection of the reserved forests which are guarded and announced under the jurisdiction of the Central Government. They also discussed reviewing the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, particularly with the ZRA and KNA who are allegedly influencing the agitations after the eviction notices were issued to the forest encroachers, he added.

On Friday violent clashes broke out in Manipur's Kangpokpi district when police tried to stop locals who organised a protest rally, alleging encroachment of tribal lands by reserved forests and wildlife sanctuaries. Defying prohibitory orders, people gathered in large numbers near Thomas in Kangpokpi town yesterday for the protest rally called by different bodies, including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), the police said.

On Thursday, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

