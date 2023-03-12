Left Menu

Man rapes Polish woman, accused on run: Mumbai Police

During the preliminary probe, it came to light that that the accused sexually assaulted the victim several times between 2016 and 2022, official familar with the matter said.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 07:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 07:50 IST
Man rapes Polish woman, accused on run: Mumbai Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have registered a case against a man on charges of raping a foreign national in Mumbai's Amboli area, officials said on Saturday, adding that police is looking for the accused. According to police the victim is a resident of Poland.

"The case has been registered against the accused Manish Gandhi in Mumbai's Amboli police station under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code," Mumbai police said. During the preliminary probe, it came to light that that the accused sexually assaulted the victim several times between 2016 and 2022, official familar with the matter said.

"The police is searching for the accused," he informed. "After taking inappropriate pictures of the victim, the accused used to blackmail her," official informed.

"The accused threatened to leak the pictures on the social media and used to intimidate the woman," he said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023