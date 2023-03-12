Man rapes Polish woman, accused on run: Mumbai Police

Mumbai police have registered a case against a man on charges of raping a foreign national in Mumbai's Amboli area, officials said on Saturday, adding that police is looking for the accused. According to police the victim is a resident of Poland.

"The case has been registered against the accused Manish Gandhi in Mumbai's Amboli police station under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code," Mumbai police said. During the preliminary probe, it came to light that that the accused sexually assaulted the victim several times between 2016 and 2022, official familar with the matter said.

"The police is searching for the accused," he informed. "After taking inappropriate pictures of the victim, the accused used to blackmail her," official informed.

"The accused threatened to leak the pictures on the social media and used to intimidate the woman," he said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

