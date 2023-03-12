Left Menu

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar conducts aerial survey of Hisar airport

Taking to his Twitter, CM Manohar Lal tweeted in Hindi, "It is my duty to provide high-level facilities to the people of the state. Today, by conducting an aerial survey of the airport going to be built in Hisar, I took stock of the progress works."

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 15:04 IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar conducts aerial survey of Hisar airport
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Hisar on Sunday and conducted an aerial survey of the ongoing work at the City airport. While conducting an aerial survey, CM also inspected the progress in the ongoing work of the airport.

Taking to his Twitter, CM Manohar Lal tweeted in Hindi, "It is my duty to provide high-level facilities to the people of the state. Today, by conducting an aerial survey of the airport going to be built in Hisar, I took stock of the progress works." "Along with this, instructions were also given to the concerned officials to speed up the remaining work," he added.

After inspecting the ongoing work at Hisar airport, CM also participated in a Public dialogue program at Hisar. Taking to Twitter, CM Manohar Lal said, "Public dialogue program is a great medium to know the mind of the public. Seriously listened to the problems of the people in Hisar today."

"Besides solving most of the problems on the spot, directions were given to the officials for quick solutions to the remaining problems," he added. CM Manohar Lal also visited Ambala on Sunday and laid the foundation stone of Yatri Niwas of Kashyap Bhavan Dharmashala.

Informing about the Kashyap Bhavan, CM tweeted in Hindi, "Pure thoughts of Maharishi Kashyap play an important role in human welfare even today. Reached the annual festival Mahayagya of Punjabi Kashyap Rajput Samaj in Ambala and prayed for the progress and welfare of the people of the state." "Along with this, the foundation stone of Yatri Niwas of Kashyap Bhavan Dharamshala was also laid," he added.

Earlier today, CM Manohar Lal met with Acharya Bhagwant Shrimad Vijay Dharmadhurandhar and seek blessings from him. "Regards at the feet of Guruji. Received the blessings of Acharya Bhagwant Shrimad Vijay Dharmadhurandhar Surishwar Ji Maharaj Sahib in Ambala today," CM tweeted in Hindi.

"May your blessings and affection always be with the people of the state, this is my prayer," he added. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023