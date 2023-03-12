Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar conducts aerial survey of Hisar airport

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Hisar on Sunday and conducted an aerial survey of the ongoing work at the City airport. While conducting an aerial survey, CM also inspected the progress in the ongoing work of the airport.

Taking to his Twitter, CM Manohar Lal tweeted in Hindi, "It is my duty to provide high-level facilities to the people of the state. Today, by conducting an aerial survey of the airport going to be built in Hisar, I took stock of the progress works." "Along with this, instructions were also given to the concerned officials to speed up the remaining work," he added.

After inspecting the ongoing work at Hisar airport, CM also participated in a Public dialogue program at Hisar. Taking to Twitter, CM Manohar Lal said, "Public dialogue program is a great medium to know the mind of the public. Seriously listened to the problems of the people in Hisar today."

"Besides solving most of the problems on the spot, directions were given to the officials for quick solutions to the remaining problems," he added. CM Manohar Lal also visited Ambala on Sunday and laid the foundation stone of Yatri Niwas of Kashyap Bhavan Dharmashala.

Informing about the Kashyap Bhavan, CM tweeted in Hindi, "Pure thoughts of Maharishi Kashyap play an important role in human welfare even today. Reached the annual festival Mahayagya of Punjabi Kashyap Rajput Samaj in Ambala and prayed for the progress and welfare of the people of the state." "Along with this, the foundation stone of Yatri Niwas of Kashyap Bhavan Dharamshala was also laid," he added.

Earlier today, CM Manohar Lal met with Acharya Bhagwant Shrimad Vijay Dharmadhurandhar and seek blessings from him. "Regards at the feet of Guruji. Received the blessings of Acharya Bhagwant Shrimad Vijay Dharmadhurandhar Surishwar Ji Maharaj Sahib in Ambala today," CM tweeted in Hindi.

"May your blessings and affection always be with the people of the state, this is my prayer," he added.

