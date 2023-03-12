Left Menu

J-K: Police recover illicit arms and ammunition in Hangnikoot

According to an official release, on 11 March 2023, a search operation was conducted by Handwara Police in Shalnar Hangnikoot.

Jammu and Kashmir [India], March 12 (ANI):The Handwara Police recovered arms and ammunition which includes different grenades and rifles in a search operation in on Saturday, officials said. According to an official release, on 11 March 2023, a search operation was conducted by Handwara Police in Shalnar Hangnikoot.

During search of the area, an old dump of arms and ammunition was unearthed which included 01 AK 47 rifle with 02 magazines and 75 rounds, 10 grenades, 26 Ubgl grenades, 08 UBGL boosters, 02 Flame throwers, 05 Rocket shells and 03 rocket boosters. Based on this, FIR no. 19/2023 has been registered against the accused at Police Station Vilgam under relevant sections of law.

The investigation has been initiated by the Handwara police for further information. (ANI)

