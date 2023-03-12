Left Menu

"I think Swati Maliwal has lost her mental balance," says former DCW chairperson Barkha Shukla

Former Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Barkha Shukla reacted to Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal's allegations of sexual harassment against her father and said that Maliwal "has lost her mental balance" as she juggles between blaming her husband and father for the assault.

12-03-2023
"I think Swati Maliwal has lost her mental balance," says former DCW chairperson Barkha Shukla
Image Credit: ANI
Former Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Barkha Shukla reacted to Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal's allegations of sexual harassment against her father and said that Maliwal "has lost her mental balance" as she juggles between blaming her husband and father for the assault. While talking to ANI, Shukla said, "I think Swati Maliwal has lost her mental balance. That's why she talks like this. First she made many serious allegations about her husband, after which she is now accusing her dead father. She is making allegations in such a manner which does not exist in this world, it is absolutely wrong and extremely shameful."

Swati Maliwal on Saturday narrated her childhood ordeal and said that she was sexually assaulted by her father when she was a child. Demanding Swati Maliwal's resignation, she said, "Swati Maliwal, who calls Arvind Kejriwal a potato, should live with him because potatoes and chips are friends. She levelled many serious allegations against her husband that he used to beat her, and now she is accusing her father in this manner. She has lost her mental balance, and sitting on the post of Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women. Talking like this is shameful. This post is a dignified post. It should be respected."

"If they talk like this, then what message will be sent to the rest of the women of the society?" she added. Barkha Shukla said, "In the year 2016, Swati Maliwal had said that her father is a soldier and she is proud of him. He can even give his life for the country and the same father, when he is not alive today, Swati Maliwal is talking about him. She is accusing him of physically assaulting her when he is not in this world and is dead. I request the LG sir that she should be immediately dismissed from her post because it will create a lot of trouble in the society. This is a wrong message that will affect the women and daughters of Delhi. This is a wrong notion about the relationship between father and daughter."

Questioning Maliwal's position, Barkha said, "In what way will Swati Maliwal emancipate women? She stays abroad half the time. She should be asked what she does abroad. Why does she go abroad? Does she go abroad to collect funds?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

