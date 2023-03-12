Pulwama widows row: Sustained neck injury when police shoved me inside vehicle, says BJP's Kirori Lal Meena

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirori Lal Meena who was protesting along with widows of soldiers killed in Pulwama attack, said on Sunday that the police shoved him inside their vehicle which caused a neck injury. "They forcibly picked up the widows of Pulwama attack soldiers at 3 am and took them away from the protest site. They [the police personnel] also pushed and misbehaved with them and when I was going to meet one of them, then they barricaded the route, about 30-40 km away from Jaipur, and shoved me and my workers forcibly in the vehicle due to which I got an injury in my neck," Meena said.

He also said that his condition is serious and he is leading to paralysis. "I have requested the doctors to refer me to a higher centre," he added. The BJP leader was rushed to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital in Jaipur after he reportedly sustained 'injuries' during a clash with police on Friday.

Meena and the workers of the party were detained by police on Friday on their way to Jaipur. He has been supporting the protesting widows of Pulwama attack soldiers, in favour of their demands. Meena had alleged that the widows were insulted by the police. However, the police denied the allegations.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and former BJP State President Arun Chaturvedi also reached the hospital. "Such kind of treatment is not even given to terrorists. His condition is deteriorating. Police tore his clothes. It is a matter of shame for the Rajasthan Chief Minister," Arun Chaturvedi told ANI.

However, he couldn't specify the nature of injuries sustained by MP but said "Reports suggested that injuries were not life-threatening". Rajendra Rathore alleged that BJP MP Meena was manhandled, and kicked by the police.

Meanwhile, the protests by the Pulwama widows intensified on Thursday as they sought justice from the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government by putting grass in their mouths. They staged a protest in front of Sachin Pilot's residence on Wednesday and marched towards the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday where they were stopped by the police. The widows had earlier alleged that the police personnel had misbehaved with them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)