Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Baghel pays courtesy visit to Governor Harichandan

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid a courtesy visit to Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 22:54 IST
Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Baghel pays courtesy visit to Governor Harichandan
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid a courtesy visit to Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan on Sunday. Baghel greeted the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday by giving a bouquet of flowers.

The chief minister and the governor discussed matters related to the interest of the state. Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Subrat Sahu were also present on the occasion. Earlier, the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. During the meeting, CM Baghel discussed issues like the conduct of an early census, GST dues, and coal royalty with the Prime Minister.

He informed that the meeting of the fourth Standing Finance Working Group of G20 is going to be held in Chhattisgarh in the month of September. "A discussion was held with the Prime Minister regarding its preparation," he said. Baghel said that he has assured the Prime Minister of world-class arrangements for the guests of G20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023