Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Baghel pays courtesy visit to Governor Harichandan

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid a courtesy visit to Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan on Sunday. Baghel greeted the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday by giving a bouquet of flowers.

The chief minister and the governor discussed matters related to the interest of the state. Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Subrat Sahu were also present on the occasion. Earlier, the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. During the meeting, CM Baghel discussed issues like the conduct of an early census, GST dues, and coal royalty with the Prime Minister.

He informed that the meeting of the fourth Standing Finance Working Group of G20 is going to be held in Chhattisgarh in the month of September. "A discussion was held with the Prime Minister regarding its preparation," he said. Baghel said that he has assured the Prime Minister of world-class arrangements for the guests of G20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)