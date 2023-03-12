Special grievance camp organised for displaced POJK persons in Rajouri

The district administration of Rajouri organised a special grievance camp for displaced persons of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) at Border Block Headquarters in Doongi. The camp received a massive turnout of participants.

According to Jammu and Kashmir government, the special grievance camp is aimed at addressing issues faced by the displaced people of POJK and provide them with necessary support and assistance. Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal was the chief guest at the event. District officers disseminated information about various government schemes during the camp, and attendees appreciated Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's efforts to address the grievances of POJKs.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal highlighted the objective of the camp, stressing that the government is committed to providing all possible assistance to the displaced persons. He assured them that their grievances would be addressed in a timely manner. The L-G's special grievance camp for displaced persons of POJK provided an opportunity for them to voice their concerns and avail of various government schemes, such as skill development, self-employment, social assistance, studies, sports, and financial inclusion.

The deputy commissioner handed over keys of commercial vehicles to unemployed youth belonging to displaced persons of POJK under the Mumkin scheme of Mission youth. The event provided an opportunity for the displaced persons to raise their concerns and have them addressed by the authorities, and many expressed their gratitude towards the Jammu and Kashmir government for taking such an initiative. (ANI)

