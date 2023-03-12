Left Menu

Special grievance camp organised for displaced POJK persons in Rajouri

According to Jammu and Kashmir government, the special grievance camp is aimed to address the issues faced by the displaced people of POJK and provide them with necessary support and assistance.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 22:56 IST
Special grievance camp organised for displaced POJK persons in Rajouri
Special grievance camp in Rajouri. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration of Rajouri organised a special grievance camp for displaced persons of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) at Border Block Headquarters in Doongi. The camp received a massive turnout of participants.

According to Jammu and Kashmir government, the special grievance camp is aimed at addressing issues faced by the displaced people of POJK and provide them with necessary support and assistance. Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal was the chief guest at the event. District officers disseminated information about various government schemes during the camp, and attendees appreciated Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's efforts to address the grievances of POJKs.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal highlighted the objective of the camp, stressing that the government is committed to providing all possible assistance to the displaced persons. He assured them that their grievances would be addressed in a timely manner. The L-G's special grievance camp for displaced persons of POJK provided an opportunity for them to voice their concerns and avail of various government schemes, such as skill development, self-employment, social assistance, studies, sports, and financial inclusion.

The deputy commissioner handed over keys of commercial vehicles to unemployed youth belonging to displaced persons of POJK under the Mumkin scheme of Mission youth. The event provided an opportunity for the displaced persons to raise their concerns and have them addressed by the authorities, and many expressed their gratitude towards the Jammu and Kashmir government for taking such an initiative. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023