WPL Scoreboard: UPW vs MI

Mumbai Indians Innings: Hayley Matthews c & b Ecclestone 12 Yastika Bhatia c Simran Shaikh b Gayakwad 42 Nat Sciver-Brunt not out 45 Harmanpreet Kaur not out 53 Extras: (B-3, LB-1, NB-3, W-5) 12 Total: (For 2 wickets; 17.3 overs) 164 Fall of Wickets: 1-58, 2-58.

Bowling: Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-33-1, Shabnim Ismail 3.3-0-34-0, Deepti Sharma 3-0-30-0, Anjali Sarvani 2-0-14-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-30-1, Tahlia McGrath 1-0-19-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)