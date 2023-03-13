Left Menu

Hyderabad: Massive fire engulfs timber depot at Attapur

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 06:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 06:17 IST
Massive fire breaks out in a wooden warehouse in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a timber depot where woods were kept here in MM area of Attapur in Hyderabad's Rajendra Nagar, fire officials said on late Sunday evening. "A massive fire broke out at a timber depot in Rajendra Nagar," Pura Santan, a fire official said.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immedtaiely, but locals suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit. No loss of life or property has been reported so far, they said.

"The fire started at 8 pm on Sunday evening. Heavy stock of wood was kept in the warehouse," the official informed. At least 7-8 fire tenders were pressed into service to douze the blaze, he added.

"The fire was brought under control after some time. There was no loss of life reported so far," the official added. "The cause of the fire is being investigated," he said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

