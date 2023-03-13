Left Menu

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Ladakh's Leh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck the Leh district of Ladakh on Monday, as per the National Center of Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 12:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 12:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck the Leh district of Ladakh on Monday, as per the National Center of Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 10.52 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 13-03-2023, 10:52:50 IST, Lat: 34.57 and Long: 77.86, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NSC tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

