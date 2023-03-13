Left Menu

Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 14:05 IST
Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets
Aluminium prices on Monday increased by 0.37 per cent to Rs 205.05 per kilogramme in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for March delivery increased by 75 paise or 0.37 per cent to Rs 205.05 per kg in a business turnover of 3,913 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

