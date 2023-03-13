Copper futures gain on spot demand

Copper prices on Monday rose 0.38 per cent to Rs 755.50 per kg in the futures market on spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 2.85 or 0.38 per cent at Rs 755.50 per kg in a business turnover of 4,436 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to the raising of bets by participants.

