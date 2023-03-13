Union Minister Giriraj Singh demands sedition case against Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday urged for a sedition case to be filed against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting the Parliament during his visit to the United Kingdom earlier this month. "Rahul Gandhi in London said that MPs were not allowed to speak in Parliament. This is an insult to Lok Sabha. The House Speaker should take action against him on this statement, " Singh said.

"A sedition case should be registered against him for insulting our democracy," the minister said. The Rajya Sabha on Monday was adjourned shortly after it reconvened after a break amidst protests.

Leader of the Upper House Piyush Goyal targetted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks in London, following which there were heated arguments between treasury and oppostion benches. Earlier in the Lok Sabha, defence minister Rajnath Singh called on Rahul Gandhi to offer a public apology to the House. "Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand his statements be condemned by all members... he should be asked to apologise," Singh said.

While addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, Rahul Gandhi has said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy." The second-half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed today after a month long recess. The first half of the Budget session also faced repeated disruptions and adjournments due to protest by Opposition and demand for JPC probe in the Adani issue. (ANI)

