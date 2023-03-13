Left Menu

SC rejects plea challenging Allahabad HC 2017's order directing removal of mosque from High Court premises

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea challenging Allahabad High Court 2017's order directing to removal of a mosque from the High Court premises.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:43 IST
SC rejects plea challenging Allahabad HC 2017's order directing removal of mosque from High Court premises
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea challenging Allahabad High Court 2017's order directing to removing of a mosque from the High Court premises. A bench headed by Justice MR Shah said that it did not see any reason to interfere with the judgment of Allahabad HC.

However, the court granted liberty to petitioner Waqf Masjid High Court to make a representation to state for allotment of land in the nearby area. The top court granted three months' time to demolish the construction by the petitioners and if the construction is not removed within a period of three months from today, it will be open for authorities including the HC to have them removed or demolished.

Waqf Masjid High Court has pleaded against Allahabad High Court's decision to demolish the mosque on its premises. Allahabad High Court in its 2017 order has directed to remove the mosque Waqf Masjid High Court from its premise.

The court noted that it was a lease property, which had been terminated and hence petitioner can't claim the right. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023