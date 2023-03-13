Left Menu

U'khand: Panel submits report to NGT on violations in Corbett landscape

An inquiry conducted by Director General of Forests Chandra Prakash Goyal into illegal constructions and large scale felling of trees in Corbett landscape has submitted its report to the National Green Tribunal, an official here said on Monday. Headed by Goyal, the three-member committee submitted its report to the principal bench of the NGT, the forest officer said requesting anonymity.

An inquiry conducted by Director General of Forests Chandra Prakash Goyal into illegal constructions and large scale felling of trees in Corbett landscape has submitted its report to the National Green Tribunal, an official here said on Monday. Headed by Goyal, the three-member committee submitted its report to the principal bench of the NGT, the forest officer said requesting anonymity. Nearly a dozen investigating panels have conducted an inquiry into the irregularities and indicted forest department officials for their involvement in them. This report is not different, he said.

