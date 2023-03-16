Left Menu

Farmers' march to Mumbai: CM says talks positive

As thousands of farmers continued their march to Mumbai on Thursday to press their demands, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his meeting with their representatives went well and the government would make a statement in the legislature on the issue. The foot march, which started from Nashik district four days ago, has entered the Thane district neighbouring Mumbai.

File Photo Image Credit: ANI
As thousands of farmers continued their march to Mumbai on Thursday to press their demands, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his meeting with their representatives went well and the government would make a statement in the legislature on the issue. The foot march, which started from Nashik district four days ago, has entered the Thane district neighbouring Mumbai. Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis met a delegation of farmers leaders here.

''There was a detailed discussion and it was positive. There will be a statement on this in the Legislature (on Friday),'' the chief minister told reporters later.

The government on Wednesday night rushed ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save to hold a discussion with the farmers who entered Thane district.

The farmers' demands include an immediate financial relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans.

The protesters, holding red flags, started their foot march from Dindori town in Nashik district, around 200 km from Mumbai, on Sunday.

