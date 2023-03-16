Left Menu

Kochi: Congress stage protest in front of Corporation demanding Mayor's resignation

"The Chief Minister owns a vile mind. He is supposed to protect the people of the state. He spoke up on the Brahmapuram fire incident after 13 days after the start of the fire", the KPCC president told the media.

16-03-2023
Kochi: Congress stage protest in front of Corporation demanding Mayor's resignation
KPCC president K Sudhakaran. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress party on Thursday organised a day-long protest in front of the Kochi Corporation demanding the resignation of Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar over the Brahmapuram yard fire incident. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran inaugurated the protest.

"The Chief Minister owns a vile mind. He is supposed to protect the people of the state. He spoke up on the Brahmapuram fire incident after 13 days after the start of the fire", the KPCC president told the media. Sudhakaran also added that beating the protestors won't end the matter. "We will defy the police. They would be forced to take their steps back. The police also treated the corporation councillors badly", he added.

Sudhakaran alleged that the contract for bio-mining was the basis of all problems in the Brahmapuram incident, and a commission was behind it. The KPCC president also made derogatory remarks against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The government should be fair to the people. Have we seen such a 'chettah' (word used as abuse in Malayalam) Chief Minister anywhere in the world? CPIM should not carry such a shameless CM. If the party is not ready to control Pinarayi Vijayan, then the party should be disbanded", Sudhakaran said. (ANI)

