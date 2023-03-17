Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2030 hours: DEL78 BIZ-RBI-DAS-INFLATION RBI Governor Das says worst of inflation is behind us Mumbai: Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said despite the multiple shocks to the global economy from the pandemic, the Ukraine war and synchronised monetary policy tightening across the world, the domestic economy and financial sector are stable and the worst of inflation is behind us.

DEL74 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Markets extend gains in see-saw trade; metal, banking stocks sparkle Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty overcame bouts of volatility to settle in the green for the second straight session on Friday, propped up by robust demand for the metal, banking and financial stocks amid a firm trend in global equities.

DEL38 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee rises 18 paise to 82.58 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee reversed its four-day losing streak and rose 18 paise to 82.58 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets.

DCM9 BIZ-TCS-KRITHIVASAN TCS new CEO confident about doubling down on customer deliveries Mumbai: K Krithivasan, chief executive officer-designate of the country's largest software services major TCS, on Friday said the company doesn't have a culture of making radical strategic changes when it gets a new chief and sounded sanguine about doubling down on customer deliveries.

DCM49 HP-LD BUDGET Himachal's FY24 budget focuses on restoration of old pension scheme, green initiatives, cow cess Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday presented the budget for 2023-24 with a total outlay of Rs 53,413 crore, announcing women pension, sops for electric vehicles, cow cess on liquor and various other initiatives to become a green state by 2026.

DEL61 BIZ-RBI-DAS RBI guv Das cautions banks against any build-up of asset-liability mismatches Mumbai: Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday cautioned banks against any build-up of asset-liability mismatches, saying both are detrimental to financial stability and hinted that the ongoing crisis in the US banking system seems to have emanated from such mismatches.

DEL75 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold climbs Rs 400; silver tumbles Rs 430 New Delhi: Gold price climbed Rs 400 to Rs 58,040 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a rise in the precious metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

