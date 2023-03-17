Left Menu

Trade fair Athwas inaugurated to showcase investment opportunities in J&K, Ladakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 22:11 IST
A six-day exhibition cum trade fair Athwas to showcase investment opportunities in J&K and Ladakh was inaugurated here on Friday.

The fair aims to tap business opportunities in the food processing, agro-based industries and tourism sectors.

The event has more than 150 entrepreneurs participating from different parts of J&K and Ladakh, according to a statement.

''The primary objective of the exhibition is to showcase the key growth sectors and investment opportunities in J&K and Ladakh's industries and tourism, with the aim of attracting new investments.

''It will serve as a platform for fostering connections between the local and external business communities, generating primary employment opportunities,'' said Ruchita Rane, Head, Territory Development of J&K, PARC.

''We are hopeful that the 'Athwas' event will provide an opportunity to allay fears and apprehensions from the minds of the outside business community about investment in J&K,'' said Gagan Mahotra, President, Reception Committee Athwas 2023.

