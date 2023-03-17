SCOREBOARD 2

India Ishan Kishan lbw Stoinis 3 Shubman Gill c Labuschagne b Starc 20 Virat Kohli lbw Starc 4 Suryakumar Yadav lbw Starc 0 KL Rahul not out 75 Hardik Pandya c Green b Stoinis 25 Ravindra Jadeja not out 45 Extras (lb-5, w-13, nb-1) 19 Total (For 5 wkts, 39.5 Ov) 191 Fall of Wickets: 1-5, 2-16, 3-16, 4-39, 5-83 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9.5-0-49-3, Marcus Stoinis 7-1-27-2, Sean Abbott 9-0-31-0, Cameron Green 6-0-35-0, Adam Zampa 6-0-37-0, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-7-0.

