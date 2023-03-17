Mission Rozgar: CM Yogi to hand over appointment letters to 496 newly selected officers in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand over appointment letters to 496 officers selected in various departments in a grand programme in Lucknow on March 20. During the event, appointment letters will be given to the successful candidates of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission examination.

To be held at Lok Bhawan Auditorium, the programme will be organized as a part of the 'Mission Rozgar' run by the state government. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the 'e-adhiyachan Portal' on this occasion.

Among the candidates who are being given appointment letters, maximum 78 appointment letters are related to Housing and Urban Planning Department. The CM will distribute appointment letters to candidates selected on posts like Assistant Civil Engineer, Assistant Electrical Engineer and Engineer of Housing Development Council, said the official statement. Apart from this, 60 candidates will be given appointment letters for the posts of Manager (Administration/General), Finance and Accounts Officer and Assistant Store Purchase Officer under the Industrial Development Department. Additionally, 52 candidates each are from the Department of Revenue and the Department of Appointment and Personnel. Fifty appointment letters will be given to newly selected veterinary officers in the Livestock and Dairy Development Department.

In the Public Works Department, 44 candidates will get appointment letters selected as Assistant Engineer. In addition, appointment letters will be given to selected candidates for the positions of Deputy Warden and Superintendent Prison, Deputy Registrar, and Block Development Officer in the departments of Stamp and Registration, Rural Development, and Prison Administration and Reforms. As many as 31 candidates will be given appointment letters in each of these departments.

On the other hand, appointment letters will be given to officers selected for 29 posts (Deputy Superintendent of Police and Fire Officer) in Home Department, 15 posts (Assistant Civil/Mechanical Engineer) in Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply, 12 posts (Assistant Civil Engineer) in Rural Engineering Department and 11 posts (Assistant Engineer/Executive Officer Category-1/Assistant Municipal Commissioner) in Urban Development Department. A total of 13 departments will get new officers through this programme. (ANI)

