Intelligence agencies keeping close watch on Punjab situation as state police launch operation to arrest Amritpal Singh

A senior official said that state had sought several companies of paramilitary forces and these have been provided to maintain law and order situation

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 18:02 IST
Amritpal Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Saurabh Trivedi Intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on the Punjab Police operation to arrest Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh and his aides.

A senior official said that state had sought several companies of paramilitary forces and these have been provided to maintain law and order situation. "We are keeping a close watch on the situation unfolding in Punjab. Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and other agencies are on their toes and regularly updating regarding the situation in Punjab," he said.

Another officer informed that additional companies of paramilitary which were sought by the state government have been deployed at various checkpoints and other locations in Punjab to deal with any law and order situation. "We are keeping a close watch on developments and reporting it to seniors in Delhi. Agencies are keeping a watch on social media posts. We have come across several objectionable posts and memes that might have been shared by ISI operatives from Pakistan," he said.

The agencies have got reports of Amritpal Singh's connection with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence. A source informed that when Amritpal Singh, who now heads 'Waris Punjab De', was in Dubai, he was in close touch with Jaswant Singh rode, brother of militant and chief of Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) Lakhbir Singh Rode. Amritpal Singh's treasurer Basant Singh Daulatpura was getting funds from Pakistan.

Security agencies have been keeping a close watch on the activities of Amritpal Singh since he came to Punjab last year. Punjab Police were alerted about his activities regularly. Punjab Police has requested people to maintain peace and harmony. The police are working to maintain law and order and have requested people not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

