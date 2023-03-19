Left Menu

IMD predicts thunderstorm, light rain in Maharashtra over next 3-4 hrs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a wet weather warning for Maharashtra over the next few hours, saying that multiple cities and districts were likely to experience a thunderstorm accompanied by light rainfall.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 04:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 04:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a wet weather warning for Maharashtra over the next few hours, saying that multiple cities and districts were likely to experience a thunderstorm accompanied by light rainfall. "Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur in various isolated places," the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD stated that the thunderstorm and rain were likely at isolated places in the districts of Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Hingoli, Latur, and Ahmednagar over the next 3-4 hours. Various parts of Maharashtra have already been experiencing rainfall over the last few days. Mumbai saw light to moderate rainfall from Thursday morning.

Last week, farmers suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rainfall in the state. Nashik's Chandori, Saikheda, Odha and Mohadi villages, as well as areas of the Niphad division, received unseasonal rains along accompanied by strong winds. Earlier, on Saturday, the IMD predicted isolated rainfall throughout the country, adding that heavy rainfall was expected in Meghalaya and Assam.

Speaking to ANI earlier, Roy said, "There will be isolated rainfall throughout India. There is a Yellow alert for most states of India and Orange alert for the Northeast. We are expecting heavy rain in Meghalaya and Assam." Under Orange alert, authorities concerned are asked to "be prepared" to respond to any emergency situation arising out of weather change while the Yellow alert suggests that a likely shift in weather was afoot and people should remain cautious.

"This month, we have been experiencing the impact of deep western disturbances. These deep western disturbances, combined with low-level wind, increase the severity of thunderstorms," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

