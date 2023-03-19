Left Menu

5 people died after being washed away during heavy rains in UP's Sonbhadra

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 10:55 IST
5 people died after being washed away during heavy rains in UP's Sonbhadra
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people including four women and a child died after being washed away during heavy rain and hailstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Geeta Devi, Santra, Rajkumari, Yashodiya and Rajpati.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. According to police, six people including four women and two children had gone out on Friday evening and did not return.

After waiting for hours, their relatives approached the police and went to search for them. Upon receiving the missing information, a team of police started the search operation and recovered four bodies including three women, and one child on the banks of the river in the wee hours of Saturday.

The body of the fifth woman was recovered in the Rampur Barkonia police station area. "From village Garhwa, 4 women and 2 children had gone to collect wood when heavy rain lashed. They went to take cover, and during this, the hailstorm water from mountains washed away these 5 people with force leading to their death," Kalu Singh, Additional SP, Sonbhadra said on Saturday.

ASP added that the bodies of all five victims have been discovered, and sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023