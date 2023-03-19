Assam govt suspends IAS officer over fund misappropriation in SCERT

The Assam government suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma, secretary to the Assam government, Agriculture Department in connection with a case of financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds during her tenure as the Executive Chairman cum Director, SCERT, said a notification issued by the Personal (A) Department of Assam government on Saturday. According to the notification, the report received from the Department of School Education vide letter eCF No. 221279/227 dated 18-03-2023, found that Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS- 2010), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department opened 5 (five) Bank Accounts without the approval of the Government of Assam during her tenure as the Executive Chairman cum Director, SCERT.

"It has also been reported that Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS-2010), Secretary to the Government of Assam, Agriculture Department, the then Executive Chairman cum Director, SCERT was the sole signatory and FRBM rules were not followed in respect of the above mentioned 5 (five) numbers of bank accounts whereas it has also been reported that a report of Enquiry on the functioning of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) under SCERT found financial irregularities and very credible references of misappropriation of fund," said in the notification copy. It also stated that the Governor of Assam is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to place Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS-2010), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department under suspension from service with immediate effect.

"Now therefore, pending drawal of Departmental Proceeding Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS-2010), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture is placed under suspension under rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969 with immediate effect. During the period of suspension, the headquarter of Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS-2010) shall be Guwahati," said in the government notification copy. Earlier in the day, four Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers namely Munindra Bardoloi, Sharmistha Borah, Sukanya Bora and Hemanta Kumar Dutta were also suspended by the Assam government after the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell found a number of irregularities and anomalies in the execution of works and utilization of funds under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Division (MPLAD) fund of Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, said the notification issued by the Personal (A) Department of Assam Government on Saturday. (ANI)

