Probe initiated after e-mail claims bomb on flight

The Delhi Police initiated a probe after it received an email claiming the presence of a bomb in the Aeroflot flight, the police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 13:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police initiated a probe after it received an email claiming the presence of a bomb on an Aeroflot flight, the police said on Sunday. The e-mail was received on the DIAL GMR feedback portal on Friday.

The mail claimed that there was a bomb in a soda can on Aeroflot flight SU232, that will explode mid-flight, the police said. Based on the inputs, the police registered an FIR under sections 182, 341, 505 (1)b and 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Police Station, the police added.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

