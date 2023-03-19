Left Menu

Amid operation in Punjab, four 'suspects' brought to Dibrugarh

However, the police didn't confirm any connection of the four accused with the Amritpal Singh case.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 15:13 IST
SP Ajnala Police, Tejbir Singh Hundal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As efforts are underway in Punjab to nab the 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, four 'suspects' were brought to Dibrugarh on Sunday amid tight security. A 27-member team of Punjab Police, reached the Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh by a special Air Force aircraft on Sunday. The four accused will be kept in the Dibrugarh Central Jail, the police said.

However, the police didn't confirm any connection of the four accused with the Amritpal Singh case. "There are four people, and they will be kept in Dibrugarh Central Jail. We will disclose their names later," SP Ajnala Police, Tejbir Singh Hundal told the media.

The development comes, as the Punjab Police has launched a massive crackdown against the 'Waris De Punjab' chief, and is making efforts to nab him. Earlier in the day, the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab, was extended till March 20 (12:00 hours).

Previously the central agency sources informed that Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the authorities on Sunday. A heavy police force has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. The security has also been enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympathiser outfit chief is currently on the run, as per the police.

Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive". The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar last month, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

On February 23, thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

