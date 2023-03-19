Left Menu

Two arrested in Telangana for kidnapping minor girls from UP

The Telangana Police have arrested two main accused from Karimnagar in Telangana after they were involved in the kidnapping of two minor girls on March 11 from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Telangana Police have arrested two main accused from Karimnagar in Telangana after they were involved in the kidnapping of two minor girls on March 11 from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the main accused in the case have been identified as Imtiaz and Chotkau alias Wasim. Both the accused are the residents of Jiganiya Mahipal Singh village, Bahraich.

On the evening of March 11, two minor girls were abducted from the Ranipur area, in which a case was filed against four people, the police said, Addressing the press, Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Verma said, "As soon as the information about the kidnapping was received, several police teams were formed. The breakthrough came on March 11, when the girls were recovered from Thana Kotha Balli under Karimnagar, Telangana State."

"Along with them, the accused Imtiaz and Chotkau, who are residents of Thana Ranipur, were arrested. A reward of Rs 15,000 each was announced for both of them. Further legal action is being taken," he added. (ANI)

