Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam celebrates ancient bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu: PM Modi

"The #STSangamam celebrates an ancient bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Centuries ago people from Gujarat made Tamil Nadu their home and embraced the local culture. The Tamil people also welcomed them with open arms. This Sangamam celebrates 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 04:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 04:35 IST
Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam celebrates ancient bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu being celebrated under Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam. The ST Sangamam, the Prime Minister said, celebrates 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.' In reply to a tweet by Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister tweeted: "The #STSangamam celebrates an ancient bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Centuries ago people from Gujarat made Tamil Nadu their home and embraced the local culture. The Tamil people also welcomed them with open arms. This Sangamam celebrates 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

Gujarat is hosting the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam from April 17 to 26 under the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat initiative. Sources told ANI that the 10-day event is expecting invitees between 3000 to 5000.

"As ardent Shiva worshippers every year thousands of Tamilians pay a visit to the Somnath Temple, the oldest Jyotirlinga in India. This is also the reason why Somnath has been chosen as the location and the Somnath Temple Trust as a partner for the Sangamam," a source had told ANI. The program not only aims at looking at cultural programmes but will also create a connection through art, food, artisans, education, literature and sporting activities to name a few, sources said.

This programme will see the Ministry of Education and Culture collaborate with the Government of Gujarat. As per historians, in 1024, Mohamed Ghazni raided The Kathiawar Neighbourhood of Somnath. People fled to various parts of the country including southern India.

The people, essentially weavers stayed in Madurai and worked on silk robes for the royal families in Madurai under Thirumalai Naicker, The King of Madurai from 1623 till 1669. They settled in Trichy, Tanjore, Kumbakonam, Salem etc to name a few locations for over four centuries. This has been one of the biggest connections between the two Indian states of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Notable personalities from Saurashtra in Tamil Nadu include Carnatic Music Composet Venkataramana Bhagavathar, freedom fighter NMR Subbaraman called Madurai Gandhi, and actor Vennira Aadai Nirmala to name a few.

Out of 12 lakhs, estimated Saurashtrian citizens settled in Tamil Nadu, more than 50 per cent reside in Madurai alone. The rest are spread across Chennai, Salem, Thanjavur, and Tirunelveli to name a few. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

