Unite says 1,400 offshore workers across companies to strike at UK continental shelf
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-03-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 13:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British union Unite on Monday said multiple industrial actions would hit major oil and gas operators as 1,400 offshore workers get set to strike "within weeks."
The strike would impact operators including BP, CNRI , EnQuest, Harbour, Ithaca, Shell, and Total.
