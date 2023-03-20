Mega export conclave discusses measures to tap full potential of horticulture sector in J-K

J&K Horticulture Planning and Marketing Department on Monday organised a mega export conclave here, providing an opportunity to dealers from across the country to share their experience to enable the union territory to expand its export prospects.

Various key agencies involved in exports promotion, including Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Federation of Indian Exporters Organizations, Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India and Indian Postal Department, shared the mandatory requirements of successful export trade and policies and programmes of the government during the day-long conclave, an official said.

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers' Welfare Department, Jammu and Kashmir, shared the current policy and the government plans to evolve an export promotion policy for the betterment of the farmers and other stakeholders from the union territory.

Dulloo said over 5,000 crore projects have been conceptualised and meticulously prepared under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme embarked by the union territory.

''A massive capacity development programme is underway to train and sensitise all the stakeholders in respect of the provisions of the projects,'' he said, adding that the government is expeditiously moving to widen its bucket of GI products and has already constituted an Apex committee for export promotion roadmap for J&K and active consultations with all stakeholders in this regard are underway. Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing Vikas Sharma said the department has taken many steps to give a fillip to the marketing infrastructure.

''The department has also organised Buyer-Seller Meets at Kolkata and Jammu in the recent past which benefited the local growers. Under the Holistic development Agriculture Programme, the department is implementing projects on strengthening agricultural marketing in J&K,'' he said.

