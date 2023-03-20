Effective implementation of govt's schemes in Rajasthan using IT: CM Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said Rajasthan has emerged as a leading state in the field of Information Technology due to the policies of the state government.

He said the state government is taking forward the concept of making all schemes IT-based.

''With the use of IT, effective implementation of the schemes of the state government and reaching the last person is being ensured,'' he said while addressing a programme on the second day of the three-day IT festival here.

He said the intention of the government is to do public work with sensitivity.

The CM said the benefits of the schemes made by the government for the farmers, cattle herders, labourers, the poor and the common man would be possible to deliver effectively through IT.

Referring to the announcement of forming 19 new districts in the state recently, he said that in 1956, there were 26 districts in Rajasthan and seven new districts were formed in about 70 years but he announced forming 19 districts this year.

''People had to travel 100 to 125 km to reach the district headquarters for their work. Now that new districts will be formed, there will be good governance from the administrative point of view,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)