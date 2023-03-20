Left Menu

Effective implementation of govt's schemes in Rajasthan using IT: CM Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:16 IST
Effective implementation of govt's schemes in Rajasthan using IT: CM Gehlot
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said Rajasthan has emerged as a leading state in the field of Information Technology due to the policies of the state government.

He said the state government is taking forward the concept of making all schemes IT-based.

''With the use of IT, effective implementation of the schemes of the state government and reaching the last person is being ensured,'' he said while addressing a programme on the second day of the three-day IT festival here.

He said the intention of the government is to do public work with sensitivity.

The CM said the benefits of the schemes made by the government for the farmers, cattle herders, labourers, the poor and the common man would be possible to deliver effectively through IT.

Referring to the announcement of forming 19 new districts in the state recently, he said that in 1956, there were 26 districts in Rajasthan and seven new districts were formed in about 70 years but he announced forming 19 districts this year.

''People had to travel 100 to 125 km to reach the district headquarters for their work. Now that new districts will be formed, there will be good governance from the administrative point of view,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023