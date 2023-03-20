Left Menu

Warburg Pincus sells 2.49 pc stake in PVR for Rs 380 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:18 IST
Warburg Pincus sells 2.49 pc stake in PVR for Rs 380 cr

Private equity company Warburg Pincus on Monday divested a 2.49 per cent stake in multiplex-chain company PVR for Rs 380 crore through the open market transactions.

Warburg Pincus, through its affiliate Berry Creek Investment Ltd, sold the shares in PVR.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Berry Creek Investment sold a total of 24,39,301 shares in three tranches, amounting to 2.49 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed at an average price of Rs 1,559.35 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 380.37 crore.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), SBI MF and Societe Generale - ODI were the buyers of the shares.

As of February 2023, Berry Creek Investment owned a 2.49 per cent stake in the company.

On Monday, shares of PVR closed 1.81 per cent lower at Rs 1,546.60 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023