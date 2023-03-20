Goa Governor chairs meeting with high-level delegation of G20 summit at Raj Bhavan

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Monday chaired a meeting with a high-level delegation of the G20 summit at Raj Bhavan. Sanjit Rodrigues, Secretary, Protocol and Nodal Officer G20 Goa State briefed about the meetings that would be held in Goa shortly.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, G20 Chief Coordinator, L Ramesh Babu, JS (Summits), Col. Vivek Arya, OSD(Logistics), Ashok Kumar Sharma, Consultant(Logistics), Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, Jasvinder Singh, Director G20, Ministry of Tourism, Radha Katyal Narang, Director G20, Ministry of Tourism, D Venkatesan, Regional Director, Indian Tourism West, Ministry of Tourism, RK Dhawan PS to Secy, Ministry of Tourism, Dhiraj Wagle, Dy Director, GTDC were present during the meeting. Governor Pillai briefed the delegates of the G20 summit about the various programmes and initiatives taken by the Raj Bhavan.

"India is a wonderful country and that Goa is surrounded by rich cultural heritage which adds beauty to our country. I have visited and acquainted with various places in Goa," he added. Briefing about the 'heritage yatra', the Governor informed the delegates that he has undertaken the southern part of the State to learn about the rich eco-cultural traditions attached to the trees.

Such information must reach the people in a publication format, he added. MR M Rao, IAS, Secretary to Governor was also present during the meeting. (ANI)

