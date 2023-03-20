MP: Cyber frauds of over Rs 71.07 crores reported in last 5 years in state

In a response to question asked in Madhya Pradesh assembly related to cyber crimes in the state, home minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that cyber frauds of Rs 71,07,17,498 were reported in the last five years in the state. A total of 1643 cases were registered in 60 police stations across the states in the last five years. Of these fraud amounts, Rs 29,01,60,800 were cheated from the common people during the COVID-19 period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 in which 444 cases of cyber frauds were registered.

Mishra presented the data in response to a question asked by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yashpal Sisodiya. Mishra further said in the assembly, "Cyber Forensic Unit at Zonal level and Digital Cyber Forensic Lab has been established at Cyber Headquarters. Proceedings are underway. The increasing use of cyber technology in daily life by the public and lack of awareness about cyber crimes among the general public are the main reasons for the increase in cyber crimes."

"On receiving the information of cyber crime, immediate action is taken. For the prevention of cyber crimes, awareness programs are being run continuously for the people of the state, about 1071994 people have been made aware in the past years," he added. On the other hand, speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Sisodiya said, "I have asked about the data of cyber crimes from January 1, 2018 to February 17, 2023 which included the COVID-19 period as well. A total of 1643 cases were registered in which cyber frauds of Rs 71,07,17,498 were reported in these years."

"When I asked home minister Mishra that cyber experts are yet not appointed, he assured that the cyber experts will be appointed in the next three months," Sisodiya said. He added that he would like to thank the state government that they tried to bring awareness about the cyber crimes among the people. The government made about 1071994 people aware in the past years. Besides, the team needs to be strengthened and it has to reach the ground in order to control the cyber crimes. (ANI)

