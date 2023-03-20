Left Menu

Manoj Tandon assumes charge as Director of Projects, Operation and Maintenance at RailTel

RailTel, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure and ICT Solutions and Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns and cities and rural areas of the country.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 23:33 IST
Manoj Tandon assumes charge as Director of Projects, Operation and Maintenance at RailTel
Manoj Tandon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-run RailTel on Monday said that its senior executive Manoj Tandon has taken charge of Director (Projects, Operation and Maintenance) RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL). "I will focus on institutionalizing best-in-class practices, processes and automation for agile and efficient operations for driving improvements all across," Tondon said as he assumed the post.

RailTel, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure and ICT Solutions and Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns and cities and rural areas of the country. Prior to this, Tandon was shouldering the responsibilities of the Group General Manager and Operations and heading the retail broadband business of RailTel.

During his stint in various capacities at RailTel, he worked in the areas of evolving and maintaining NOC operations and expanded Internet and Wi-Fi networks to improve network resiliency and user experience. During his tenure, RailWire broadband crossed half a million customer base and introduced various value-added services (VAS). Before joining RailTel, Tandon worked in various telecom companies and delivered many greenfield telecom network rollouts.

He has expertise in realizing transformational projects for the continuous evolution of end-to-end network automation consisting of Service Assurance and Service fulfilment stacks, to strengthen NOC's capabilities to ensure agile and efficient management of Networks and Services. He is a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics from Maulana Azad College of Technology (REC/NIT), Bhopal in 1990. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023