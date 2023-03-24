UPSC recommends 334 candidates for vacant principal posts in Delhi government schools

The UPSC has recommended 334 candidates to fill up the long-pending vacant positions of Principals in Delhi government schools.

"Consistent push by Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena to fill up the long-pending positions of Principals in Delhi Government schools, ever since he took over and proactive pursuance by the Chief Secretary thereof, has finally led to the selection of 334 candidates for the posts of Principal, by the UPSC," stated a release from the LG office on Thursday.The UPSC has recommended 334 candidates out of the 363 posts of Principal for which it conducted the recruitment test on June 17, 2022 and interviews were held between January 30, 2023 - March 2, 2023.

As many as 29 positions could not be filled due to the non-availability of suitable candidates in different categories. Delhi Government schools, which have a total sanctioned strength of 475 principals, have been running without a Principal in as many as 424 schools. The vacancy position that stood at 56 out of 475 rose upto 241 in 2014-15, further rising upto 424 out of 475 in 2022, informed a release from the LG Office.The position of Principals which is critical for the administration and academic performance of the schools had been lying vacant for a long and it is expected that with the vacancies filled now, the related issues will stand sorted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)