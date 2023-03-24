Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath trends on Twitter as "#IndiaKeFavouriteCM"

Yogi Adityanath, who will complete the first year of his second term as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, has emerged as "#IndiaKeFavouriteCM".

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 23:29 IST
Yogi Adityanath trends on Twitter as "#IndiaKeFavouriteCM"
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yogi Adityanath, who will complete the first year of his second term as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, has emerged as "#IndiaKeFavouriteCM". "#IndiaKeFavouriteCM" has been trending on the popular micro-blogging site Twitter, with most users calling Adityanath their "favourite chief minister".

Most users hailed Adityanath as not just the best chief minister of Uttar Pradesh but also Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, and Uttarakhand. He also received wholesome praise from Spain and Germany as the best chief minister of any province across the globe.

What came out further from the Twitter trend was that millions of users frequently discuss CM Adityanath and the changing face of Uttar Pradesh under his leadership, on social media. Apart from the crackdown on crime and the busting of gangs and crime syndicates, CM Adityanath has also been gaining global popularity for his government's work on women's safety, education, crime, infrastructure, expressway, the investment of 35 lakh crores and generating employment.

Netizens have also been appreciative of how the UP chief minister defied decades of negative perceptions to take the state to new heights, especially in the "ease of doing business". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023