Mumbai man arrested for stabbing neighbours to death, probe underway

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing five of his neighbours, three of whom succumbed to injuries in the Grant Road area of Mumbai, police said on Friday. The accused was identified as Chetan Galla (54) whose questioning is underway. The five victims who he attacked have been identified as Prakash Waghmare, Snehal Bhrambhatt, and her daughter Jenny, and couple Jayendra and Ila Mistry.

The police said that some others were injured in the attack which he unleashed with a knife. The second floor of the building where the incident is said to have taken place has been sealed.

"A total of three people have died in the stabbing incident that occurred at Parvati Mansion today. The second floor of the building has been sealed. A team of forensics has been called to the incident site for investigation," the police said. Earlier the police had said that two people had died while three others were seriously injured.

"Accused is being questioned by police at PS DB Marg," Mumbai Police said. Sources said that the accused did not suffer from any mental illness, but was upset due to a "disturbed family life".

"The accused owned a shop which is now on rent and has been living there for about 15 years. When the police team reached to arrest him, he locked himself up and was sitting quietly in his house in one corner, scared," sources said. He will be produced in court tomorrow and has been booked under sections for 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)