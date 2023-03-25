Left Menu

J-K: Army foils bid to smuggle narcotics near LoC in Poonch

"Indian Army foiled yet another attempt of narco-terror smuggling by recovering 10 packets of narcotics near Line of Control in Poonch Sector," a White Knight Corps statement said.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 08:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 08:48 IST
Army foils bid to smuggle narcotics near LOC in Poonch (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics and recovered 10 packets of narcotics near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu & Kashmir, an official said. "Indian Army foiled yet another attempt of narco-terror smuggling by recovering 10 packets of narcotics near Line of Control in Poonch Sector," a White Knight Corps statement said.

Officials on March 12 said the Indian Army during a search operation near the Line of Control at Jhangar and Naushera sectors recovered two sophisticated pistols, two kg narcotics, and two kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED). According to the Army, the operation had averted a major incident that could have been initiated by perpetrators using the weapons and the IED, funded by the narco-terrorists.

"Based on intelligence inputs, Indian Army conducted operations near the Line of Control at Jhangar, Naushera sectors on March 11. The operations led to the recovery of the pistols, narcotics, and 2 kg IED," the officials had said. Earlier on March 5, Indian Army troops recovered 7 kg of narcotics, and foreign currency worth over Rs 2 crore, from the residence of Mohd Rafique in the Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir.

On January 10, Border Security Force (BSF) recovered narcotics substances suspected to be heroin near the India-Pakistan border in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab. Alert soldiers along the LoC are not allowing the terrorists to sneak into J-K, while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) are ensuring that terror sympathizers and supporters are identified and taken to task.

Terror sponsors have realized that they can no longer fight the proxy war through humans and are, hence, using drones as their best bet. However, in 2022, security forces shot down many UAVs and surveillance has been heightened.

The adversary is not being provided with any opportunity to push terrorists or terror into the Valley again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

