IAEA head to visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week

The head of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week to assess the serious security situation there, the IAEA said on Saturday.

Rafael Grossi said in a statement that the nuclear safety and security dangers at the Russian-held plant were "all too obvious". The visit will be Grossi's second to the plant.

