Hyderabad: Four members of family commit suicide in Kushaiguda

According to the police, the couple reportedly took this extreme step due to health-related issues of their children.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 08:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 08:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Four persons of a family allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in their apartment located in the Kushaiguda area in Hyderabad city, the police said on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Satish, his wife Vedha, and their two children Nishiketh (9) and Nihal (5).

It is suspected that the incident happened on Friday night, but the police received the information on Saturday afternoon, officials said. Upon receiving information, the police reached the scene and registered a case.

"A father, mother and their two children committed suicide in the Kandiguda area by taking an unknown poison. Preliminary enquiries revealed both children were suffering from health-related issues (mentally unsound). Even though they have been treated, the children were not recovering. The parents slipped into depression, they (the family) committed suicide. They are suspected to have died last night but we received the information at around 2 PM today. The deceased victims are Satish, Vedha, Nishiket and Nihal," Inspector of Police, Kushaiguda Police Station P Venkateshwarlu said. He further said that the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary.

"The PME has not been done yet. The deceased bodies have been shifted to the mortuary," he said, adding that they have not registered any case in the matter. An investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

