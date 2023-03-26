Left Menu

Andhra to host G-20 meet from March 28, Rs 157 crore spent for beautification

After having hosted the Global Investors Summit, Visakhapatnam is one of the cities that will host the G20 meet.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 08:27 IST
District in-charge minister and Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Vidudala Rajini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Visakhapatnam, the City of Destiny is getting decked up for the G20 Summit which will be held from March 28. The arrangements for the G-20 summit have been completed in Visakhapatnam and Rs 157 crore has been spent for the preparations, informed the district in-charge minister and Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Vidudala Rajini informed on Saturday.

"On the directives of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, city beautification works have been undertaken on a permanent basis with a cost of around 157 crore rupees," Rajini said after Rajini said. On Saturday, a final review meeting was held on arrangements with the ministers and officials in the conference hall of the district collector's office.

After having hosted the Global Investors Summit, Visakhapatnam is one among the cities that will host the G20 meet, the theme of which is 'One Earth. One Family. One Future'. Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that 200 delegates from different countries are coming for this conference and they have completed their necessary transport, accommodation and security arrangements.

"As part of the arrangements for the conference, infrastructure has been developed in the areas visited by foreign delegates. 46 kilometres of BT road works, 24 kilometres of painting works and the construction of ten kilometres of footpath has been completed on a permanent basis. Visakhapatnam is the most beautiful city in the country," he added. State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that G20 countries and European Union countries are also participating in the conference.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will participate in the inaugural program on the 28th and Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar will formally open the meetings. "The foreign delegates coming to this conference will be provided complete information about the state and will be told about the investment opportunities,"

Special CS Sri Lakshmi, MAD Director Praveen Kumar, District Collector A. Mallikharjuna, Commissioner of Police CH Srikanth, GVMC Commissioner Rajababu, Member of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Legislators Avanti Srinivasa Rao, Thippala Nagireddy, etc. were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

