Man accused of stealing electric wires beaten to death in Telangana

A 30-year-old man was ''beaten'' to death by some villagers after being tied to a tree for allegedly stealing electric wires in Sangareddy district on Sunday, police said. His family members alleged that he was beaten up and electrocuted. According to the police, the man Mallesh, was caught by some villagers in the agriculture fields of Gummadidala village this morning when he was allegedly stealing electric wires from farm motors and he was later tied to a tree and beaten resulting in his death. Mallesh belongs to the same village. ''He was beaten up and also given electric shock. Is it justifiable? He should have been handed over to police. What kind of system is this,'' family members told media. Asked on reports stating that the man was electrocuted, a police official said the body was shifted to government hospital and the exact cause of death will be established after receiving postmortem report. Police registered a murder case and are further investigating to identify those involved in the killing of the man.

