Gangster Atique Ahmed being moved from Sabarmati Jail to UP's Prayagraj

Gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed on Sunday was taken out by a 45-member team of Uttar Pradesh police from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail where he was lodged and he is currently en route to Prayagraj jail.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 21:58 IST
Atique Ahmed (in white headgear) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed on Sunday was taken out by a 45-member team of Uttar Pradesh police from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail where he was lodged and he is currently en route to Prayagraj jail. Atique Ahmed was seen in white headgear, escorted by uniformed officials, after coming out of the jail.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said that Atique is to be produced before a court on March 28 in connection with a kidnapping case, the verdict of which is slated to be pronounced on the same day. "Court has fixed March 28 as the date for the pronouncing the verdict in an old kidnapping case...All the accused have to be produced before the Court in this matter. To produce Mafia Atiq Ahmed before Court, an accused in this case, a Police team has been sent to Sabarmati jail," the Commissioner said.

DG (prisons) Anand Kumar said that preparations have been made for Atiq in the Prayagraj jail. The jailed politician will be kept in a high-security barrack with a round-the-clock CCTV camera for surveillance. "Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail. His cell will have a CCTV camera. Jail staff will be chosen and deployed on the basis of their records, they will have body-worn cameras," Kumar said.

"Prayagraj Jail office and Jail HQ will monitor round the clock through a video wall. DIG Jail HQ is being sent to ensure all the arrangements at Prayagraj Jail," he added. As per the UP police's detailed plan for the trip, they have chosen a route that passes through Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi to bring back the gangster. The journey will take more than 30 hours. (ANI)

