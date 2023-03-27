Left Menu

Manhunt on for hardcore militant after Arunachal's Khonsa jailbreak

The escaped prisoners include Roksen Homcha Lowang (hardcore militant of NSCN- K Niki Sumi faction) and Titpu Kitnya who were lodged at Khonsa jail.

27-03-2023
Arunachal Pradesh Police have launched a massive manhunt after two prisoners, including a hardcore NSCN (K) Nikki Sumi faction militant, have escaped from the high-security Khonsa jail in Tirap district on Sunday evening. In a sensational jailbreak incident, the prisoners who escaped shot the on-duty security personnel (sentry) through the latter's service rifle after snatching it from him.

The escaped prisoners include Roksen Homcha Lowang (hardcore militant of NSCN- K Niki Sumi faction) and Titpu Kitnya who were lodged at Khonsa jail. The deceased security personnel was identified as Ct Wangniam Bosai, 1st IRBn Khonsa.

"The two prisoners snatched the service AK-47 rifle from the sentry on duty, namely Ct Wangniam Bosai, 1st IRBn Khonsa and then fired upon him on Sunday evening," Rohit Rajbir Singh, Superintendent of Police of SIT told ANI. He further said that a manhunt is on to locate the escaped prisoners.

"Then both escaped from UTP Cell, Khonsa. Ct Bosai attained martyrdom while being shifted to Dibrugarh for medical intervention. Legal proceedings have been initiated and a manhunt is on to locate the escaped prisoners," Rohit Rajbir Singh said. The senior police official said that in the process, the snatched AK 47 has been taken away by the prisoners. (ANI)

