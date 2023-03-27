Left Menu

Kochi custodial death: Sub Inspector suspended, Human Rights Commission registers case

The Kerala Police Department has suspended Jimmy Jose, the Sub Inspector of Police of Thrippunithura Hill palace police station following the death of a man who was taken into custody by the police at Kochi and died after collapsing.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 07:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 07:27 IST
Kochi custodial death: Sub Inspector suspended, Human Rights Commission registers case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Sub Inspector was suspended from service here on Sunday over the alleged custodial death of a man in Kochi. Manoharan (52) a native of Irumpanam in Kochi died after collapsing at the police station.

The investigation into the incident has been handed over to the District Crime Branch. The State Human Rights Commission registered a case in the incident.

The Chairman of the Commission, Justice Antony Dominic, asked the Kochi City Police Commissioner to conduct an investigation and submit a report immediately. The incident became controversial after an eyewitness revealed that Manoharan was beaten up by the police. Manoharan was taken into custody by the police after he did not stop the vehicle during the vehicle inspection.

The eyewitness said that Manoharan was caught and after removing his helmet, he was slapped on the cheek, after which he was checked whether he was drunk and then taken away in a police jeep. According to the police, "Manoharan collapsed after being taken to the station in a jeep on Saturday night. He was immediately taken to the Thrippunithura taluk hospital in a police jeep. Manoharan was brought to the Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital in an ambulance where he was pronounced dead."

Meanwhile, Kerala Leader of Opposition Satheesan demanded that a case of murder should be filed against those including the Circle Inspector in the incident. Satheesan also alleged that Thrippunithura Circle Inspector is under the protection of CPIM.

He also claimed that despite his direct complaint against the Circle Inspector, no action was taken and the Sub Inspector was the one who slapped the back of the student for having his hand in his pocket. "When the police showed their hands, what authority do the police have to beat and kill them on the road, thinking that the vehicle stopped a little later? None of that will happen in Kerala. There has never been a time in Kerala when the police in Kerala under the leadership of the Chief Minister created so much trouble. Then he sits down in the Home Minister's chair. Not only this but also more. Top officers have no role. The Circle Inspector is placed by the CPIM party area committee and district committee. That is the reason why the police are so bad," Satheesan said.

There was widespread protest regarding the incident organised by the local people and also different political parties including Congress and BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023